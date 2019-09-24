Now you can fly to Muscat Bay

Muscat, Sept 24 – Muscat Bay, the integrated tourism complex on Qantab beach, has announced the signing of an agreement with Al Sharqiya Aviation (ASA) under which it will provide helicopter transport services to and from Muscat Bay. Announcing the landmark agreement, Shaikh Hamood bin Sultan al Hosni, CEO of Muscat Bay, said, “As one of the pioneering projects that promises its home owners a unique experience at various levels, Muscat Bay has prepared a special helicopter helipad to serve as a new added value for the owners of residential units in the project.

“ASA has been chosen to provide this service in line with leading international standards; thus making Muscat Bay the first integrated tourism complex in the Sultanate to offer transportation services by the air taxi (helicopters). This comes in line with our aspirations to raise the standards of such residential projects, so that they can compete not only at the local level, but also at the regional and global levels. We are delighted to launch this new service, which will provide a convenient solution for those wishing to visit the project from all over the world.”

Captain Wafid Jaffar, ASA CEO, said, “We are delighted to partner with a unique project such as Muscat Bay to provide air transport services on our Airbus H125 with a seating capacity of five passengers and a pilot. This is regarded as a new addition to the growing tourism sector in the Sultanate. We are confident that this service will be well received by those wishing to visit Muscat Bay

from inside and outside the Sultanate, and for them to get to know the special offers on the leading residential units with a freehold feature.”

Muscat Bay, which recently celebrated the completion of its first phase, is one of the latest integrated tourism complexes in Oman, offering a variety of residential units, such as apartments, duplexes, connected and detached villas, as well as an exclusive collection of luxury villas on a top of a hill overlooking the sea. All units of this project are offered for freehold ownership for all nationalities, where the owner gets permanent residence in the Sultanate for him and his family throughout the ownership of the property.

Al Hosni continued, “Muscat Bay is a miniature natural oasis spanning an area of 2.2 million square metres with a unique waterfront surrounded by magnificent Hajar mountain range. It comprises an exclusive and very limited range of luxurious residential units that have been carefully designed to reflect the beautiful nature surrounding the place. It has been designed to be a haven for those who are looking to get away from city life and enjoy complete tranquillity in an exceptional ideal modern destination. And by launching air transport services to and from Muscat Bay, we have provided another new feature of this unique project.”

