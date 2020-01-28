Now take aerial tour of Muscat onboard a helicopter

A Muscat city tour onboard a helicopter is now possible with Al Sharqiya Aviation, which launched its first operations on Monday.

It may be noted that the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) issued an air operator’s certificate to the Sharqiya Aviation Company last week, allowing it to start services with immediate effect.

Speaking to the Observer, Adam al Rashdi from Sharqiya Aviation, said that five passengers on board a helicopter can now take an aerial tour of the city starting from Muscat Bay helipad to discover the city from the sky, over the Muttrah seafront, Qantab, and other scenic places of the capital.”

He added: “With the helipad facilities at Muscat International Airport and Muscat Bay, we are ready to offer charter solutions that will benefit various sectors such as logistics and tourism.”

He added: “Currently we can do an aerial city tour from different locations, private transfer from/to any possible spot or do any logistic services upon request.”

“In the coming months, Al Sharqiya Aviation will receive its second helicopter, which can take up to eight passengers and support other industries”.

According to PACA: “The license has been offered to Al Sharqiya Aviation for the first-of-its-kind services to be operated both inside and outside the Sultanate, and join the existing national air operators, which will contribute to the wheel of development in the Sultanate’s aviation industry.”

PACA said the permit comes within the framework of its efforts to develop the aviation sector in the Sultanate by allowing the private sector to expand its activities according to approved standards.

In a statement, Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO, PACA, underlined the role played by the authority in the development of the aviation sector in the Sultanate.