Now, print your vehicle licence here
Muscat: All motorists can now print their vehicle license through self-service kiosks installed at various locations after completing the formalities online.
Keep distances of at least two meters between you and other users, ROP said.
The facilities are available at various stores or standalone kiosks in the following places.
Omantel – Qurum City Centre
Omantel Store Hall (Salalah)
Omantel – Nizwa Grand Mall
Omantel store – Al-Khoud
Lulu Buraimi
Lulu Barka
Lulu Darsait
Lulu Al Rustaq
Lulu al Bandar
Lulu Al Khabourah
Lulu Suhar
Lulu Ibra
Lulu Mabelah
Lulu Wadi al Lawami, Al Khoud
Lulu Al Suwaiq
