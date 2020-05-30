Now, print your vehicle licence here

Muscat: All motorists can now print their vehicle license through self-service kiosks installed at various locations after completing the formalities online.

Keep distances of at least two meters between you and other users, ROP said.

The facilities are available at various stores or standalone kiosks in the following places.

Omantel – Qurum City Centre

Omantel Store Hall (Salalah)

Omantel – Nizwa Grand Mall

Omantel store – Al-Khoud

Lulu Buraimi

Lulu Barka

Lulu Darsait

Lulu Al Rustaq

Lulu al Bandar

Lulu Al Khabourah

Lulu Suhar

Lulu Ibra

Lulu Mabelah

Lulu Wadi al Lawami, Al Khoud

Lulu Al Suwaiq

