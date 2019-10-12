Now move music from kitchen to living room with ‘Hey Google’

Google Assistant can now move music between multiple devices in your home with just your voice command, including streaming YouTube videos between Chromecast and Google Nest smart displays.

If you start playing music on the Google Home Mini in your kitchen, just say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker.”

“Stream transfer is a new feature that lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts and more between compatible devices in your home using your voice, the Google Home app or the touchscreen on your Nest smart display,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Users can now control entertainment with the Google Home app.

Tap the cast button to see all the devices in your home, then choose which device or group you’’d like to move your podcast or music to.

“Browse for your favourite YouTube videos on Nest Hub Max, and tap the cast control on the screen to move it to your Chromecast-connected TV. Or, say “Hey Google, play it on living room TV,’’” said Google.

If you have more than one Google Home and Nest smart speaker or display, you can set up a speaker group in the Home App, and transfer music from a single speaker to the speaker group to fill your whole home with music.

According to CNET, Google is working on bringing the functionality to additional third-party devices in the future.

