Now motor insurance cover can be obtained online

MUSCAT, Jan 10 – In line with the government’s digital transformation efforts, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has introduced etaameen — an app that allows motorists to obtain motor insurance coverage via the net or their smartphones.

etaameen provides details on available insurance options, best offers and prices. Customers can access the Standard Motor Insurance Policy feature on the app for all details, as well as terms and conditions.

“Policyholders can log into www.etaameen.om to view the offers made by insurers and compare the prices and benefits and then select the appropriate offer after entering the required details and then move to the payment page and issue the policy. The process can be easily completed in Arabic or English using e-payment by debit or credit card’’, said the Authority, which also regulates the insurance sector, said in a statement.

The purchase process can be completed in several steps and thereafter the policyholder can create a file in the system to revisit for renewal or modification or to buy a new policy after entering specific particulars such as ID number, car plate number, validity of vehicle’s licence, type of required insurance (third party or comprehensive). Then the system will display all offers suitable for the request from all insurers available on the system to select from.

After selecting the suitable offer the system moves to detailed procedures to complete the purchase process such as entering the number of the driving licence and particulars of the policyholder such as address are required to complete the process. It also displays all the details entered by the policyholder and total price for consent and confirmation, then moves to payment page and card’s details and the required security features such as the pass code or OTP to complete payment and issuance of the policy.

The system ensures all security properties including authentication, integrity and confidentiality.

Thereafter the vehicle details are synchronised with Royal Oman Police Traffic and Civil Status systems so as the vehicle’s owner can complete the renewal procedures and issuance of registration licence, it added.

