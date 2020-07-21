Now, compare rates and complete vehicle insurance online

An online platform was launched on Tuesday that allows customers to get their vehicles insured after comparing rates with multiple service providers and complete the process within minutes.

Eng Said bin Nasser al Rashdi, Founder of Insurance House, the owner, and developer of the platform, said, www.bima.om is now ready to take on a large number of customers, with operations that extend for the whole day till midnight. Standing in line to get insurance for your car will be something of the past and forgotten within a couple of years.”

Bima will expand to cover non-automotive insurance services as domestic workers’ coverage was introduced last month. Travel, property, and term life insurance lined up to be included next.

Al-Rashidi added that “During the past four months, during which we launched the initial operation of the platform, which coincided with the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, “Bima” platform managed to issue thousands of insurance policies for vehicles online easily and successfully around the clock on behalf of five insurance companies, Arabia Falcon, Al Madina Takaful, New India, Oman Qatar, and Oman United Insurance. In addition, we have recently signed up with three new companies to provide their services through the site in the near future”.

Al Rashdi Thanked the Capital Market Authority for its support to the new idea, specifically ones that utilize the technology to ease the consumer’s experience and guarantee a safe and smooth transaction.

He praised the Royal Oman Police for implementing the (e-insure) system that connects the insurance companies with the police database, allowing customers to renew their vehicles immediately after issuing the insurance policy, and stated the solutions as Bima would not have been the same without it.