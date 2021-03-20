Now apply online for holding sales

MUSCAT, March 20 – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) announced that the applications for holding consumer sales promotions, offers, discounts, marketing cards and advertising brochures, will be transferred to the electronic portal ‘Invest Easy’ as part of the facilitations and improvements of the services rendered by the ministry.

The ministry affirmed that the procedure will contribute to enhancing the public-private partnership with a view to encouraging investments in line with the ministry’s objectives to stimulate the national economy and attract local capitals and foreign investments to help achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The move comes within the framework of the ministry’s plan aimed at modernising the services that fall under its remit with a view to keeping pace with the economic and commercial changes and expansions witnessed by the Sultanate’s markets. It also aims to conform to the local laws and legislations governing the market and to ensure the implementation of the Sultanate’s commitments to regional and international conventions.