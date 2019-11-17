November 27, 28 declared National Day holidays

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council, said November 27 and 28 will be holidays of the 49th National Day. “On the occasion of the 49th National Day and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the holidays of the occasion for employees of the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the State Administrative Apparatus will be November 27 and 28.” The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court extended sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and the Omani people and our dear country with further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, also issued a ministerial decision stating that the holiday of the 49th National Day for employees of the private sector’s companies and establishments will be November 27 and 28. The decision allows employers and employees to agree on work arrangements to compensate this holiday, if necessity arises. All employees at the private sector extended sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people with blessings and welfare. — ONA