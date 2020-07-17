Notify vacancies without delay, says NEC

MUSCAT: The National Employment Centre (NEC) reiterated that both public and private sectors should notify job vacancies in their respective institutions to the centre without any delay.

The move stems from the initiatives by NEC to reinforce its efforts to provide employment opportunities to Omanis, and fill vacancies as needed in organisations.

“All units in the administrative, civil, military and security apparatus, and private sector establishments, are obliged to provide the centre with details of job vacancies and occupations,” the state agency said in statement on Thursday.

The centre, affiliated with the Council of Ministers with financial and administrative independence, has been established by a Royal decree to act as a one-stop centre for job-seekers, to unify employment efforts and effectively coordinate the supply and demand of job opportunities in the Sultanate.

“The NEC has noticed postings to some job positions without prior coordination with the centre. It is imperative, for implementation of the Royal Decree 22/29/2019, on all units of the state administrative apparatus and private sector establishments to provide the centre with all vacancies and jobs to be filled,” the statement said.

The NEC also noted that it is still receiving requests to fill the position of CEO of the NEC, and according to the announcement issued in this regard the selection process will go through the usual procedures followed.

Between January 1, 2020 and June 3, 2020, as many as 16,338 Omani nationals have found jobs through the centre.

Of the total number, 1,925 were hired in government, civil and military jobs — while private sector contracts have touched 11,956.

Moreover, 531 Omani job-seekers found work in government companies, while 436 have received apprenticeships, and 1,490 pursued entrepreneurship.