Not more than 70% attendance in Govt offices: SC

Muscat: School hours in the Sultanate will be between 3-5 hours, the Minister of Education, Dr. Madiha Ahmed al Shaibani, said on Thursday.

She was speaking at the 15th press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

“The daily school hours will be between 3 hours in low-density schools and five hours in high-density schools. School buses will operate at 50% capacity, 16 students per class in low-density schools, 50% in medium-density schools, and one-third of total students in high-density schools,” said the Education Minister.

Highlights from the Press Conference

Minister of Health: Cases are increasing at both local and global levels.

Minister of Health: Governmental institutions must adhere to the decisions of the Supreme Committee regarding the return of employees to work, a maximum of 70%.

Minister of Health: Hopefully, the vaccine will be available before the end of this year.

Minister of Health: The 100% attendance at workplaces will be a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

Minister of Health: The second wave in most countries has been inevitable, but if we adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, it can be avoided.

Minister of Health: The Sultanate is still in the first wave. Our numbers decreased, but have gone up recently

Minister of Health: In the event of infection with the virus, the procedures for closing the classroom, or schools will depend on the epidemiological situation of that region.

Minister of Health: Gatherings without masks or physical distancing on the beaches can lead to the spread of COVID19. Exercising or swimming in the sea, and the beaches are allowed but without gatherings.

Minister of Education: We have agreed with local companies to provide computers and internet packages at reasonable prices to students.

Minister of Health: A committee was formed last week, and it will make a plan to reopen mosques, which will be announced later by the concerned authority.

Saif al Abri: Employees and students with chronic diseases will be excluded from attending work or schools

Saif al Abri: There is a protocol related to the closing of a school if a case is detected, which has been approved by the Higher Committee.

Dr. Zwaina al Maskari: The academic content has been reduced by 20 to 40%, exams will be held only at the end of the semester, and the evaluation of the final exam will be replaced with continuous evaluation.

Dr. Saif al Abri: One of the important rules is that a person should not go to work or anywhere if he has severe respiratory symptoms, and this applies to students and teachers as well

There are different types of bilingual schools, including community schools with international curricula. Some of them have started a distance education system. From November 1, they can start direct education.

Minister of Education: Reducing some lessons will not affect the basic skills required to be achieved during the school year.

Minister of Education: Students in grades 1 to 4 need not to wear masks, according to the World Health Organization

Dr. Saif al Abri: There will be an intensive educational campaign on the measures that must be taken in schools by all groups

Minister of Education: 97 schools will operate at full capacity, and these are the schools that fall outside the scope of Internet coverage.

Dr. Saif al Abri: The ministry has decided to provide COVID19 tests to citizens and residents who wish to travel, in public health institutions, especially in places where the private sector is not able to conduct the necessary tests.