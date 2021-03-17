Not more than 70% attendance in govt offices: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Wednesday decided to reduce the number of employees who are required to attend the workplace in the government and other public establishments to 70% of the total number of employees starting from Sunday March 21 until Thursday April 1.

The Supreme Committee also has decided to ban all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

The committee said the ban also applies for those transits passengers who traveled through UK during the last 14 days with an exception for Omani nationals.

