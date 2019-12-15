Main 

Northern Oman likely to get rains, thundershowers

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low-pressure from Sunday for three days.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy to cloudy in the provinces of Musandam and North Batinah and parts of the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman.

There are chances of isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms during this period. The sea will be medium to rough near the coastal areas of the Musandam with the maximum height to be around 2 to 3 meters, while in the rest of the Sultanate’s coasts, the sea will be moderate with a maximum wave height of 2m.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4759 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Lebanese band finds bigger audience in the West

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lebanese band finds bigger audience in the West

Spanish royals visit Britain to cement ties before Brexit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spanish royals visit Britain to cement ties before Brexit

Armed Forces Day celebrated in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Armed Forces Day celebrated in Salalah