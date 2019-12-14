Front Stories 

Northern Oman likely to get heavy rains from Sunday

Muscat: According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low-pressure from Sunday for three days.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy to cloudy in the provinces of Musandam and North Batinah and parts of the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman.

There are chances of isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms during this period. The sea will be rough near the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and Musandam with the maximum height of the sea waves to be around 2.5 meters.

 

