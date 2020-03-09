Rains predicted for northern parts of Oman: Met

Muscat: The northern governorates of the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting today until March 10.

“There are chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers accompanied with fresh downdraft winds, and wadis (flashfloods) over the governorates of Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat and South al Sharqiyah,” Oman Met said.

The trough will be associated with the strong northeasterly wind that will increase sea state from moderate to rough with maximum wave height range between 2-3 m along with the coastal areas of Musandam and Oman Sea, and also a decrease of air temperature.