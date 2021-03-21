North Koreans leave Malaysia after ties cut

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea’s diplomats in Malaysia shuttered their embassy and flew out of the country on Sunday, after Pyongyang severed diplomatic ties over the extradition of a citizen to the United States.

Pyongyang announced the shock move on Friday, labelling Malaysia’s extradition of a North Korean man an “unpardonable crime” carried out under “blind obedience” to American pressure.

The Southeast Asian country had been one of Pyongyang’s few allies but ties were already strained following the 2017 assassination of leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother at Kuala Lumpur airport.

A court ruling this month that Mun Chol Myong could be extradited to the United States to face trial for allegedly exporting prohibited items to North Korea in violation of sanctions proved the final blow.

After Pyongyang cut ties, Malaysia gave North Korean diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

On Sunday, the North Korean flag and a plaque were taken down from the country’s embassy — a large house in an upmarket area of Kuala Lumpur — and the gates were chained up.

Before departing, North Korean charge d’affaires, Kim Yu Song, accused Malaysia of siding with Washington in a “conspiracy” against Pyongyang, and committing a “large hostile act”.

Malaysia had aligned its policies with those of the United States. — AFP