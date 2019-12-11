North Al Batinah, Musandam get rain

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – It has been raining since Wednesday early morning in the Governorate of Musandam — recording 23.8 mm in Bukha, 15.2 mm in Daba, 14.2 mm in Khasab and 6.6 mm in Mad’ha by 10 am.

While it had been cloudy over most areas in the northern part of the Sultanate, Musandam and North Al Batinah were identified as two places that were expected to receive heavy rains.

According to the weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office, Public Authority of Civil Aviation, there are also chances of rain expected in Al Buraimi and parts of Al Hajar in the Dakhiliyah Governorate, coast of Oman Sea — South Al Batinah and Muscat. Most of the rains in these areas are expected to be light to moderate.

The current rains are due to the upper air trough formed over the northern part of Oman. The sea close to Muscat and North Al Batinah is expected to be moderate to rough with a height of 2-2.5 metres. In the other coastal areas the sea condition is expected to be slight to moderate with the wave height of 1 to 1.5 metres.

Rains are to continue tomorrow as well with stronger chances along the areas of Oman Sea.

“What is to be noted is the fog development now and in the forthcoming days when the clouds clear away. High humidity and clear sky are ideal for fog formations and there could be fog from late night to early morning in South Al Sharqiyah, Wusta, Dhofar as well as Al Dhahirah and along the Oman Sea coastal areas,” said the weather forecaster.

The weather expert also warned about visibility being reduced during fog and requested to be cautious while driving.

Related