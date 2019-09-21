Non-Resident Indians get Aadhaar without 180-day wait

The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) holding Indian passports can now avail their Aadhaar card, the Indian government said. NRIs will not be required to wait for 180 days to get

their Aadhaar card as before.

They can now get it as soon as they arrive in the country.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Indian government on Saturday and the move is likely

to benefit thousands of NRIs.

According to the notification issued by Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NRIs will be able to easily make their Aadhaar card on arrival in India. However, the benefit of this rule will be available only to those NRIs who hold an Indian passport.

According to the notification, this came into effect from September 20, 2019, the date of issuance of the

notification. Now, any NRI, who is willing to get his Aadhaar card made, can have it anytime after September 20.

The latest government decision will greatly benefit the NRIs, who can easily make their Aadhaar card,

and use it as their KYC (know your customer) wherever they need a document. This will also facilitate

them to file their income tax returns.