Nokia eyes Malaysian ports for 5G as Huawei takes early lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Nokia is targeting Malaysian ports in a bid to get a share of the country’s fifth-generation (5G) technology market, as the Southeast Asian country prepares to launch the ultra-fast mobile internet service next year.

The Finnish company worked with Germany’s Port of Hamburg last year to test the technology in traffic-lights management, data processing from mobile sensors and virtual reality, and is keen to build on that experience in Malaysia, Siva Shanmugam, head of Nokia in Malaysia, told Reuters.

Nokia’s push comes at a time when it expects to face tough competition from China’s Huawei [HWT.UL], the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, that has already signed 5G deals with telecoms firms in Malaysia as it battles a US blacklist.

“Nokia is assessing the type of end-to-end use cases for 5G in Malaysia,” Shanmugam said in an email late on Thursday. “One area we are exploring is applying our global learnings to industrial applications; specifically for port operations.” — Reuters

