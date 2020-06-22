Nod to set up Centre for 5G networks and IoT

Muscat: The Scientific Research Council approved the establishment of Centre for Fifth Generation Networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) which will be funded by the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership in cooperation with Ericsson and Omantel.

The Centre aims to support national efforts in monitoring, developing, and localising new technologies in these sectors.

This was discussed during the Council’s second meeting for 2020 held remotely on Monday and chaired by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Chairman of the Scientific Research Council.

Top officials and representatives of several academic and private institutions were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the developments on Covid-19 pandemic research programme , which was established by the Council in cooperation with various academic and governmental institutions.

Through this programme, 28 research projects were funded at a total cost of approximately RO 280,000. The research projects are likely to complete in three to 12 months.

During the meeting, the Council’s body approved the tenth five-year plan of the Council, which focused upon preparing the harmony between the scientific research and 2040 development strategy with both the National Innovation Strategy and the Oman Vision 2040.

Besides, the draft of the executive plan for the National Strategy of Scientific Research and the 2040 Development strategy was also discussed.