NOCs to decide 2030 Asian Games host city

Riyadh and Doha may get chance to host event in 2030 and 2034 –

MUSCAT, Dec 15

Riyadh and Doha, the top bidders for Asian Games 2030, may both get chance to host the Asian sports event as the 2034 Games may be awarded to the losing city this year, according to some sources from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Such a decision is likely as both cities have provided their full readiness, commitment, interest and hard work to host successful edition through well prepared bid and presentation.

The National Olympic Committees of the OCA will vote on Wednesday to decide the hosting city of the 2030 Asian Games as part of the General Assembly meeting which will take place at JW Marriot. HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, will be the chief guest for the opening of the General Assembly meeting in presence of the top dignitaries.

Shaikh Ahmad Al Fahad al Sabah, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), headed the 74th Executive Board Meeting of OCA on Tuesday at Kempinski Hotel.

The meeting started with a speech delivered by the OCA chairman as he affirmed that this is the first gathering among Asian family during this tough period.

“Special thanks to Oman and the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) for hosting the OCA family in Muscat. This is the first joint meeting that combined 60 per cent physical attendance and the rest online. Technology was our main window to exchange and review the discussions but Muscat city offered the platform as we met here today. The COVID-19 impacted a lot on sporting events as the full calendar was affected and the top sporting events postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Games, Asian beach games and many other events,” he said.

Shaikh Ahmad al Sabah expressed his pride on the two bids that are competing on hosting 2030 Asian Games.

“Two countries from the Gulf are showing their commitment, interest and hard work. I am proud of the system and level of the presentation delivered by Riyadh city and Doha city. I have visited both sides and the presentation was better than many countries that hosted Olympic Games. I am wishing good luck to both cities,” the OCA chief ended.

The agenda of executive board meeting witnessed roll call of the previous meeting — address by the OCA president and reports on the visit of the evaluation committee to the candidates of Doha and Riyadh to host the 2030 Asian Games. It also discussed the reports by chairperson of Standing Committee.

VOTING PROCEDURE

The voting will be conducted through a secured online procedure. A series of rehearsal was done on familiarising the methodology of the e-voting procedure. The official declaration will be made immediately after completion of the voting process with the developed technology platforms.

The Sultanate’s delegation will be represented at the meeting by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, and Shaikh Badr bin Ali Al Rawas, board member.

Adil Al Balushi