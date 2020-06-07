NOC not mandatory to switch jobs in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Sunday lifted the two-year waiting or cooling-off period outside the country that was mandatory after canceling the previous employment contract.

Earlier, it was mandatory to have a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for moving from one employer to another even if he/she has completed many years with the employer.

The Royal Oman Police’s (ROP) decision amended some provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law, issued by Royal Decree No 40/15. Article 1 replaces the text of Article (14) of the executive regulations of the aforementioned Residence Law for Foreigners.

With the new amendment to Article No 24 by Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, an employee can opt for another job and sponsor without any hindrance provided he or she has completed his/her employment contract with the existing sponsor.

“Changing jobs in the country is made easier with the lifting of NOC requirement and in order to change a sponsor, an employee has to prove that they have completed the contract with their previous employer to join another company”, the statement said.

The rule will come into effect from January 2021.

The decision has been welcomed by a section of the business community and those who wanted to switch jobs.

Speaking to the Observer, Omar Ashraf, a leading business person having a huge workforce on his payroll, said this can help retain the talent and skill and progress in the business.

“I see this as an opportunity to nurture the skills and expertise of our staff and progress in business, and in the long run this rule will help much-experienced staff to stay back and show loyalty to the company”, Omar added.

“I’ve been wanting to change my present job because I feel it’s high time I deserve a lift in my career”, a sales and marketing employee of an FMCG firm, said.

The expatriate resident visa may be transferred from one employer to another who has a license to recruit workers, provided the evidence of the expiry of the contract, or termination of the employment contract is presented with proof.

There should be an approval of the competent government authority on the second employer’s contract with the expatriate, as per the rules.

The transfer of the resident permit of the family members of the expatriates to the new employer will be allowed.

Article 2 states that until the necessary conditions for their residency transfer are met and the transfer procedures are made, the responsibility of the first employer remains valid in everything related to the residence of the expatriate.

Anything that violates this decision is canceled or contradicts its provisions.

Article 3 stipulates that this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and will be implemented from January 1, 2021.

The ROP further said more information on this will be released in the coming days.