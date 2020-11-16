NOC from Oman Embassy must for Bangladesh expats

Muscat: Bangladesh nationals with a valid visa who wish to return to Oman for work have been asked to follow specific procedures.

The guidelines include that they need an approval certificate (NOC) from the Oman Embassy in Dhaka, health insurance in Oman for their full period of stay.

They have to provide a written undertaking upon arrival in Oman about the commitment to stay in quarantine for 14 days and the facility should have a separate room and a toilet.

Tickets have to be purchased tickets from Salarn Air or Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, or Oman Air.

Mandatory Covid-19 tests must be taken from CRL Diagnostics in Dhaka.