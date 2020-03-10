No restrictions on Egyptian travellers with work/resident visa

Muscat: Egyptian nationals on an employment/resident visa can come to Oman without any restrictions, but they will be subject to 14 days quarantine, according to official sources.

Replying to a query, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) added that as per the new guidelines all Egyptian expatriate travellers will have to present a PCR certificate.

It may be noted that PACA suspended non-scheduled flights between Oman and Egypt for one month starting May 8.

Residents from Egypt while entering the Sultanate are required to present a pre-examination certificate (PCR) to prove that they are free Covid 19.

The Ministry of Health in Oman has said that it will impose institutional or home quarantine for all travelers coming from Egypt with immediate effect.

“All travelers who have returned from Egypt in the past 14 days (after February 22) should call the contact center of the Ministry of Health in case they witness any respiratory symptoms,” a statement said on Sunday.

