No transfer of mining licences without approval

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MoEM) has issued a circular to all companies and institutions that the ownership of mining licences cannot be transferred without its approval.

The decision is based on provisions of the Mineral Resources Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 19/2019 and the ministry called upon all companies and institutions, “not to assign the license issued to them to others, or to waive all or some of the rights and obligations arising from the license, rent mining sites, or delegate others to extract and sell raw materials by any means.”

It added, “the ministry provides a grace period until March 31, to correct the violation of the aforementioned, and in the event that a violation of this is proven in any way, the license will be permanently cancelled.”

In the event that a violation of this is proven in any way, the license will be permanently cancelled and the legal actions will be taken, the ministry said.

Related