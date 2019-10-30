No Tobacco Day Award for GCC body

MUSCAT: World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Ahmed al Mandhari on Wednesday handed over 2019 World No Tobacco Day Award to the GCC Health Ministers Council at the 5th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Health Committee and the 82nd Conference of Council of Ministers of Health of the GCC at its 44th session. On behalf of the GCC Health Ministers, the General Manager of the Gulf Health Council for Cooperation Council States Sulaiman al Dakheel received the prize. The award honours all GCC Ministers of Health as well as Ministers of Finance, for their exceptional tobacco control achievements. Every year, WHO recognises individuals or organisations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the field of tobacco control. — ONA

