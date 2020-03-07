No suspension of classes without prior approval

MUSCAT, MARCH 7 – On a day when the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases reached 100,000 worldwide, several countries, including Oman, have announced unprecedented preventive measures. The Ministry of Health recommended suspension or postponement of all international events and conferences in the Sultanate till further notice, while the Ministry of Education has warned all educational institutions affiliated to it, not to suspend studies without prior approval of the ministry.

The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health are the competent authorities in Oman to decide issues regarding functions of the educational institutions. Earlier, the Higher College of Technology (HCT) issued a statement following reports that some of its students were in contact with a coronavirus case. The college said: “Out of concern for the safety of students, we coordinated immediately with specialists in the Ministry of Health to take what is necessary towards communicating with students who are believed to be in contact with one of the infected cases to provide them with necessary healthcare’’.

Meanwhile, Oman Air has introduced a new flight-booking policy, designed to address the passengers’ needs to change their travel plans. Starting from March 6, Oman Air has removed change fee for all tickets purchased from now till May 31. The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types and all destinations — for travel through October 31, 2020.