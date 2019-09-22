No role in fixing tariffs, says TRA

Muscat, Sept 22 – Telecom tariffs in the Sultanate are determined by demand and supply, not by regulator, said the Telecom Regulatory Authority in a statement on Sunday. As for tariffs, TRA’s primary role is to review, approve or reject proposals submitted by licensees before they are put on the market. While evaluating the tariff proposals, TRA said it takes into account the interest of the consumers and also the need to maintain the sustainability of the competition. For the benefit of the consumers, the tariff proposals shall include clarity and transparency on the terms and conditions of the offers.

“TRA will make sure that the promotions do not include misleading information or any exploitation of the users’ inexperience or knowledge of the technical aspects of the services,” the statement said. It also includes maintaining the sustainability of competition, where tariffs do not involve anti-competitive practices, enabling the dominant licensee to exploit its market position to harm or limit fair competition, the statement added. Consumers are expecting mobile Internet prices to be competitive with the arrival of the third operator, Vodafone Oman, in the third half of 2020.

Related