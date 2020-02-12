No risk from visiting Chinese commercial centres amid coroanvirus outbreak: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has intensified awareness efforts on social media sites to prevent the new corona virus after it spread in many countries around the world. Besides, the ministry held a number of programmes and workshops to raise preparedness level at the healthcare institutions and entry points.

The ministry said that it has not proved that the virus cannot spread through consuming non-animal products confirming that the import of products and commodities from China via online marketing because imported goods require more time than is need for the virus to stay alive outside infected human or animal.

The ministry affirmed that there is no risk from visiting Chinese commercial centres since no cases have been reported among the staff of these centres so far. Besides, arriving passengers from China are being scanned at the border points.