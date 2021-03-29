No ‘return to normal’ until 2022, if ever: CEO survey

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 29 –

Almost half of the CEOs do not believe there will be a return to pre-Covid business operations until 2022 – while a quarter does not ever see a ‘return to normal’ post-pandemic, a KPMG survey of 500 global CEOs shows.

The survey of CEOs with companies over $500m turnover also finds that the easing of government restrictions would be a more important trigger to return to normal than a successful roll-out of the Covid vaccine.

The two major concerns expressed by the leaders about the vaccine distribution were employees in different countries not having access to vaccines at the same time, and staff being put off being vaccinated by misinformation.

Yet despite the ‘delayed/if ever’ uncertainty about a return to normal, the CEOs are overwhelmingly confident about their company and country’s prospects over the next three years.

Almost 80 per cent are expecting growth of between 2.5-10 per cent but fewer than half were optimistic about the prospects for the global economy in that timescale.

Key findings:

• 45 per cent believe they will ‘return to their normal course of business’ sometime in 2022; 31 per cent say in 2021.

• 76 per cent said government encouragement in key markets – by lifting Covid restrictions – would be the key trigger in a return to normal working.

• 61 per cent said a successful vaccine roll-out in their key markets would be the key factor – with at least half of the population in those countries being vaccinated.

• 55 per cent said geopolitical issues were the biggest concern, with the potential for staff in different countries being vaccinated at different timescales.

• 34 per cent said their main concern was that staff won’t take the vaccine given misinformation stories.

• While 90 per cent of CEOs would expect their staff to tell the company if they’ve been vaccinated, only 21 per cent would expect that of clients/visitors to their premises.

• 89 per cent globally were confident or very confident of growth prospects over the next 3 years.

• M&A appetite was almost universally low to moderate.

• The top three risks were assessed as cyber, regulatory and supply chain.

• In terms of business effects of Covid, 61 per cent intend to increase spending on digital; 50 per cent will spend more in HR resourcing to look after staff and improve mental health while 42 per cent plan more virtual interviews with candidates.

• On digital/IT expenditure, 52 per cent expected to invest more on data security; 50 per cent on customer-centric technologies like chatbots; and slightly under half on digital communications and artificial intelligence.

• Three-quarters (74 per cent) said that in terms of the digitisation of their operations, progress had accelerated by a matter of months during the lockdowns of 2020 – 15 per cent said it had progressed sharply in that time, putting them years ahead of where they would have expected to be.