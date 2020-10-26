No respite from COVID-19 deaths in Sultanate

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to be major concern in the Sultanate. A total of 68 deaths, including 16 on Monday, have been reported in October, indicating that the fight against the virus remains to be tough. Majority of deaths reported in the country have been from Muscat (380), North Al Batinah (255) and South Al Batinah (160). On the positive side, only 43 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, with the number of inpatients dropping to 439. The intensive care units patients have also dropped to 182. The Ministry of Health on Monday also reported 422 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 113,354, while the total death toll stood at 1,190.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that the situation in the region is worrisome.

“But if and when we have an effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must also use it effectively and the best way to do that is to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries’’, WHO said on Monday. “We still have a long haul ahead of us.” “It’s more important than ever that we focus on the elderly and other vulnerable populations who already struggle to get access to health services, including migrants and other marginalised groups’’, it said. “We expect the situation to worsen and the coming months will be difficult for all of us as the virus sees more opportunities to spread. The flu season is also likely to exacerbate the situation’’, said Dr Ahmed al Mandheri, Regional Director of the WHO.

