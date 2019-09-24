Local Main 

No rains expected in Muscat, confirms Oman Met

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat is not likely to be affected much by the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Hikka, an official at Oman Metrology told the Observer.

“Muscat is currently witnessing cloudy conditions with some moderate wind. Rains have been not predicted for the capital,” he said.

He said that it has started raining heavily in parts of Masirah island and the landfall is expected on South Shariqyah and Al Wusta governorates between 3 and 4 pm today.

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4308 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

National child car seat campaign launched in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on National child car seat campaign launched in Salalah

Spatial strategy meet on Monday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spatial strategy meet on Monday

Storm clouds are brewing for global economy: World Bank

Oman Observer Comments Off on Storm clouds are brewing for global economy: World Bank