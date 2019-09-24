No rains expected in Muscat, confirms Oman Met

Muscat: Muscat is not likely to be affected much by the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Hikka, an official at Oman Metrology told the Observer.

“Muscat is currently witnessing cloudy conditions with some moderate wind. Rains have been not predicted for the capital,” he said.

He said that it has started raining heavily in parts of Masirah island and the landfall is expected on South Shariqyah and Al Wusta governorates between 3 and 4 pm today.