No quarantine needed for Omanis travelling to Abu Dhabi

Muscat: Travellers in the Green list, including those from Oman, are permitted to visit Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine.

All passengers will still be required to undergo a PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The green list is updated regularly and changes based on the health measures and safety in countries of origin, according to the officials.

The green list features 17 countries with some nations being removed from the list and others being added based on recent developments.

The full list of green list countries are Australia, Bahrain, Brunei, China, Falkland Islands, Greenland, Hong Kong, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, St Kitts, and Nevis, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, UAE reported 3,600 new cases and seven deaths on Tuesday.