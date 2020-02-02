No price hike in Chinese fruits, vegetables: PACP

There has not been any hike in the prices of vegetables approved by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), and any undue increase in the prices by vendors will attract punitive action, according to the authority.

Customers complained over the past week that prices of some vegetables such as ginger, garlic and onions which were imported from China soared after the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus and the consumers had to pay a little more for these vegetables than the prices that they paid the previous week.

“There is no price hike approved by the authority in the aftermath of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak as the local market is having sufficient stocks to meet the demand,” Omar bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Vice-Chairman of the Consumer Services and Market Watch, PACP, said.

The market watch authority is monitoring the central market of Mawaleh on a regular basis to rule out chances of price hike and some vendors were warned of the same.

“We are closely monitoring the market movements as to rule out any chance of an undue price hike and anyone increasing the prices without prior approval from the authority will attract punitive action against them”, he added.

While the prices of vegetables like ginger, garlic and onion were said to have been increased, fruits and vegetables such as carrot, apple and pear were far from any change as local supply was enough to ward off any potential short supply, according to some vendors at the central market. Onion price is said to be going high as supply from Egypt has ended after the season there and that Oman depends on just one or two countries for the supply.

“Prices of some of the fruits and vegetables imported from China were slightly surged owing to the shortage of supply from the affected areas, others remained intact, thanks to the local supply,” Abdulvahid, MD of Suhol al Fayha, a wholesale distributor of fruits and vegetables in the local market said.

Sources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Wealth said that there has not been any ban on Chinese crops entering the Omani market. The supply was affected since early January primarily due to the preparations of Chinese new year which was on January 25 as most of the workers were on holidays. Later, with the virus outbreak, the number of workers went further down affecting the supply, the wholesale dealers who import fruits and vegetables regularly from China admitted.

However, PACP has categorically said that no price hike sans prior approval would be entertained and that customers can reach out the authority to lodge complaints on authority’s social media channels if they notice any price hike in essential goods in the market.

Related