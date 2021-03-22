No pact on Lebanon govt formation

BEIRUT: There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al Hariri.

Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies.

But despite widespread anger at an economic crisis that has reignited street protests against a decades-old ruling class, observers are sceptical the two will clinch a deal.

The outgoing government of premier Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of an August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port, that killed more than 200 people and ravaged swaths of the capital. But leaders have failed to agree on a new cabinet lineup.

On Monday afternoon, Hariri met with Aoun for their second round of talks this month. Hariri is expected to hand over the latest draft lineup after a previous proposal failed to secure a consensus.

“The differences are still there,” said a political source familiar with negotiations.

“The situation is not conducive for the formation of a new government,” he said, on the condition of anonymity.

The leaders have traded blame for the government delay, with Aoun calling on Hariri to step down if he is incapable of immediately forming a government suitable for all parties.

Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of the powerful Hizbullah movement and a close ally of Aoun, has also criticised the delay.

In a speech on Thursday,

Nasrallah called on Hariri to abandon his push for a 18-member cabinet comprised entirely of technocrats.

“A government of technocrats that is not backed by political groups won’t save the country,” Nasrallah said, calling for established parties to also be represented.

In a report published ahead of Monday’s meeting, the pro-Hizbullah Al Akhbar daily accused Aoun and the party he founded of obstructing progress, by pushing for a share that would give them privileged power in government.

There is “no hope for a breakthrough” it said, referring to Monday’s talks. “Nothing has changed.”

Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

More than half of the population lives below the poverty line, while the Lebanese pound has lost more than 85 per cent of its value against the dollar in the black market.

The Lebanese pound, pegged at 1,507 to the greenback since 1997, sold for 15,000 to the dollar on the black market last week at an all-time low.

The rapid currency plunge reignited street protests which started in 2019, but were temporarily snuffed last year by the coronavirus pandemic. — Reuters