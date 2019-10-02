No new weather systems expected: Oman Met

Muscat: Rebuffing the social media reports, officials at the Oman Met office on Wednesday said they are not expecting any new weather system during the transition stage between the summer and winter in the Sultanate.

While there has been a discussion on social media about a potential development of another weather system over the Arabian Sea, Oman Met Office of Public Authority for Civil Aviation said, “Currently everything is normal at the Arabian Sea.”

The Arabian Sea stays calm but temperature continues to touch 40 in October.

Speaking to Oman Observer, the Met Office Weather forecaster said this is the transition stage between the summer and winter. “It is understood that post monsoon it is the season for cyclones and storms, but we are not expecting anything now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the summer rains will continue in and around Al Hajar Mountains said the weather expert.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected along coastal areas of Dhofar and the adjoining mountains while mainly clear skies forecast over rest of the Sultanate with a chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thunderstorms associated with fresh wind and hail over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining wilayat during the afternoon. There is also a chance for late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches formations along with coastal areas of the Arabian Sea, as per PACA’s weather forecast.

In some areas, the temperature continued to touch 40 degree Celsius. Al Amerat, Buraimi, Fahud, Adam and Sur recorded mercury above 40. The coolest place in Oman, Jabal Shams is experiencing a high of 23 degree Celsius and a low of 15 degree Celsius.