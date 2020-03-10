No new coronavirus cases in Sultanate

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – While no new cases or statements related to coronavirus (COVID-19) were released on Tuesday, the top government officials continued with meetings to take stock of the situation. Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, held meetings with members of the emergency committee and director-general to discuss the readiness of health institutions in various governorates. As of Tuesday, Oman had 18 confirmed cases of which nine have recovered.

Dr Fatima bint Muhammad al Ajamiyah, Director-General of Health Services in Muscat, also chaired a meeting to review the capital’s preparedness to face any emergency. The Sultanate’s Embassy in Cairo assured round the clock readiness for Omani citizens in Egypt. The ministry has asked all travellers coming from Egypt after February 22 to follow the quarantine procedures by staying at their homes and contacting the Ministry of Health’s contact centre.

Egyptian nationals on an employment/resident visa can come to Oman without any restrictions, but they will be subject to 14 days quarantine, according to official sources. Replying to a query, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) added that as per the new guidelines all Egyptian expatriate travellers will have to present a PCR certificate.