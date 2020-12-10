No need for preflight-PCR test before coming to Oman

Muscat: The need for a PCR test 72 hours before coming to the Sultanate has been canceled, but there are some airlines that require it before boarding the plane, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said at the Supreme Committee press conference on Thursday.

For travel via land borders, a PCR test is required before arriving in the Sultanate, while by air (Muscat International Airport), the test is not required before arrival, but on arrival in the Sultanate.



The minister stressed that obtaining health insurance before traveling is a must. Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism said that the visa exemption to nationals of 103 countries will boost the tourism sector and shows Oman welcome everyone.

