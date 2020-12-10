Front Stories Head stories 

No need for preflight-PCR test before coming to Oman

Oman Observer ,
Muscat: The need for a PCR test 72 hours before coming to the Sultanate has been canceled, but there are some airlines that require it before boarding the plane, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said at the Supreme Committee press conference on Thursday.
For travel via land borders, a PCR test is required before arriving in the Sultanate, while by air (Muscat International Airport), the test is not required before arrival, but on arrival in the Sultanate.
The minister stressed that obtaining health insurance before traveling is a must. Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism said that the visa exemption to nationals of 103 countries will boost the tourism sector and shows Oman welcome everyone.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9004 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music

Oman Observer Comments Off on Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music

Burj al Sahwa to be major hub for public transport

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Burj al Sahwa to be major hub for public transport

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Suhar autism centre

Oman Observer Comments Off on Groundbreaking ceremony held for Suhar autism centre