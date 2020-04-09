No need for lockdown panic buying: Authorities

Muscat: The concerned authorities have urged people in Muscat to not indulge in panic buying and avoid crowding supermarkets and grocery stores.

While the governorate will be under lockdown from 10 am on April 10, until 10 am on April 22, limited movement will be allowed for visiting hospitals, purchasing the necessary supplies especially food items, buying medicines from pharmacies etc.

“All the entries and exits of Muscat Governorate will be closed for all except for emergency cases, which will be evaluated and determined by the authorities in charge of the implementation of the lockdown,” according to ROP.

The authorities said people should avoid crowding in the foodstuff shops because of the high risk of spreading the virus.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and the Ministry of Health have said that food supplies and medicines are available to cater to the market needs for a long period.

The movement of food trucks will be also exempted within the governorates while the governmental associations and non-governmental organizations will play a key role in serving the community, both residents and citizens.

While online grocery services have been making extra efforts to meet the needs of customers, several supermarkets have started online ‘order and collect later’ facilities to avoid crowding at their premises and help people follow the #stayathome campaign.

Online services, however, do take a day or two due to unprecedented demand from customers in the current situation.