No need for excess buying, MoCI tells consumers

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has called upon all consumers not to rush to buy in excess and to take the necessary needs as the shops and stores have sufficient consumer products.

The ministry held a meeting with several merchants to confirm the availability of consumer products in the markets.

The Director-General of Commerce appreciated the efforts of the traders in providing food and basic materials during the past months in all governorates of the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday announced there will be a total lockdown in all the Governorates of the Sultanate, starting from Saturday, July 25 until Saturday, August 8.

It also called for preventing movement and closing all public places and shops between 7 pm and 6 am during the lockdown period. Patrols and checkpoints will be intensified during the day hours.