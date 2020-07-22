Main 

No need for excess buying, MoCI tells consumers

Vinod Nair

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has called upon all consumers not to rush to buy in excess and to take the necessary needs as the shops and stores have sufficient consumer products.

The ministry held a meeting with several merchants to confirm the availability of consumer products in the markets.

The Director-General of Commerce appreciated the efforts of the traders in providing food and basic materials during the past months in all governorates of the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday announced there will be a total lockdown in all the Governorates of the Sultanate, starting from Saturday, July 25 until Saturday, August 8.

It also called for preventing movement and closing all public places and shops between 7 pm and 6 am during the lockdown period. Patrols and checkpoints will be intensified during the day hours.

You May Also Like

CBSE makes health, PE education mandatory

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBSE makes health, PE education mandatory

Bank Muscat supports ‘Fak Kurba’ to resolve cases of financial debt

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat supports ‘Fak Kurba’ to resolve cases of financial debt

CMA to organise training programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on CMA to organise training programme