No injuries in huge fire at Ajman market

A large fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to Covid precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement to WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said. Reuters