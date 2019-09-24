No impact in Oman from collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook

Tourism industry executives in the Sultanate say the spectacular collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, announced on Monday, has had no immediate impact on the local travel and hospitality industry in Oman.

“We have been engaging with local hotels and travel operators, as well as monitoring social media, for any evidence of the horrific reports emerging from other international destinations, in the wake of Thomas Cook’s collapse,” said a well-established Muscat-based travel executive, who did not wish to be named.

“The Ministry of Tourism has also been in touch with us for information on possible fallout for Thomas Cook customers currently in Oman. From all accounts, there are no instances of strandings, or flight or hotel cancellations in Oman of the kind that has impacted tens of thousands of Thomas Cook travellers elsewhere around the world,” he told the Observer.

On Monday, the legendary London-based travel operator Thomas Cook UK Plc made the shock announcement that its “UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect”, catching hundreds of thousands of travellers off-guard.

Officials in the Sultanate confirmed that Thomas Cook does not operate charters to Oman. They also clarified that well-known Omani tour operator Bahwan Travel Agency (BTA) is the general sales agency (GSA) for Thomas Cook India, which although a namesake of the newly collapsed British firm, has no connection whatsoever with the latter.

In a statement issued in the wake of Monday’s dramatic announcement, Thomas Cook India Group said it was a completely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada-based multinational via a 77 per cent stake.

“Post transfer of its entire stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be the promoter of Thomas Cook (India) Limited from the said date and since then, Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited,” the statement said.

Related