No H1N1 death at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhofar Governorate has clarified on reports about deaths due to H1N1 virus at Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the directorate said that it followed up the report circulated through social media about the spread of H1N1 disease in Dhofar. The directorate said that H1N1 is a severe respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus spread while coughing or sneezing, and added that the hospital is not the source of infection. Currently, the hospital has two expatriate patients who are treated for this disease.It added that all preventive and treatment procedures are followed as per international protocols.

The Directorate General of Health Services urged citizens and residents to take information from official sources and not to be victim of rumours.

The statement said that there was a worldwide H1N1 pandemic in 2009, including the Sultanate.

Since then viruses have been one of the reasons for viral respiratory infections in the Sultanate, especially in Dhofar from September to May every year.The group most vulnerable to these respiratory viruses is elderly citizens over 65 years old, pregnant and those with various chronic diseases and health workers. The vaccine is provided annually to the above groups through health institutions.

As per the statistics available for various respiratory infections including H1N1 at Sultan Qaboos Hospital until September, around 1,779 patients were admitted because of respiratory infections.

Around 2, 599 suspected cases of H1N1 were investigated and 78 cases of H1N1 were confirmed (two death cases in July and one in August).

The increase in cases during the period from September to May each year is due to changes in weather conditions in the governorate as well due to the arrival of tourists.

