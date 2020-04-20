No export of livestock without approval: MoAF

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced that with effect from April 26, no live animals will be exported without the prior approval from the ministry.

The ministry directed livestock exporters to obtain export permit three days prior to the date of export on the website: https://sites.google.com/view/qrn-oman.

Livestock exporters seeking export permit are required to enclose a copy of the import permit for livestock from the importing country.

Besides, the livestock should undergo 3-day quarantine before being exported but that period may vary as per to the requirements applied by the importing country