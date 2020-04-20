Local 

No export of livestock without approval: MoAF

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced that with effect from April 26, no live animals will be exported without the prior approval from the ministry.

The ministry directed livestock exporters to obtain export permit three days prior to the date of export on the website: https://sites.google.com/view/qrn-oman.

Livestock exporters seeking export permit are required to enclose a copy of the import permit for livestock from the importing country.

Besides, the livestock should undergo 3-day quarantine before being exported but that period may vary as per to the requirements applied by the importing country

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5973 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Turkmenistan Ambassador presents copies of credentials

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkmenistan Ambassador presents copies of credentials

WOMEN IN POLICING

Oman Observer Comments Off on WOMEN IN POLICING

47pc increase in visitors to Salalah Tourism Festival from June till Aug 1

Oman Observer Comments Off on 47pc increase in visitors to Salalah Tourism Festival from June till Aug 1