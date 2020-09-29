No expatriate lawyers in courts from 2021

Expatriate lawyers will not be allowed to plead nor appear in higher courts of the Sultanate of Oman from January 2021, according to the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs. However, expatriates are allowed to work in other positions such as counsellors, clerks and the like in law firms.

The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs said in a statement tweeted: “The ministry calls on law firms, civil law firms and all concerned authorities in the Sultanate to adhere to this date to enforce the aforementioned provisions and to take all necessary measures to put them into practice.”

The ministry thanked the expat attorneys for the contributions they have made in order to advance the legal profession in the Sultanate.

Currently, there are nearly 400 expatriate lawyers in the country. Only 112 Omanis are practising at the Supreme Court while more than 254 expats appear at the same court.

“This move has been ongoing for the last eight years. In 2017 it was decided that the year expatriate lawyers can work as lawyers and represent their client in honourable courts would be 2020,” Dr Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Zadjali, Chairman of Oman Lawyers Association, told the Observer.

Expat lawyers were banned in the various primary courts of Oman since 2009 but were allowed to represent at the Appeals and other higher courts including the Supreme Court. The validity of this decision is coming to an end by December 31, 2020, according to Article 66 of the Advocacy Law promulgated by Royal Decree 108/96.

“We are expecting many Omani youngsters to become lawyers and enrol in the various upper courts of the Sultanate of Oman by this year itself after which no expatriate can appear before the higher courts including the Supreme Court of Oman”, said Dr Zadjali, who is also the elected Majlis Ash’Shura member from Batinah governorate.

Statistics supplied by the OLA suggest that there are more than 1,100 Omani lawyers and more number of young lawyers pursuing their courses in law at Oman’s Sharia College.

The decision, taken by the ministry on the basis of the directives of Council of Ministers, is expected to pave the way for more Omanis to enrol and practise law in the higher courts.

There are more than 400 individual lawyers’ offices and nearly 60 law firms, the majority of which are in Muscat Governorate with 203 offices and 40 companies. North Batinah Governorate came second with 62 offices and 7 firms.

