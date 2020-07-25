No exemption for dusk-to-dawn lockdown

MUSCAT: By 6 pm on Saturday, roads began to see a slowdown in traffic. The first day of the lockdown had the shops hurrying up to draw their shutter down giving their staff ample time to reach their residences. Fitness enthusiasts took to the street to complete their daily walk and did not wait for the sun to cool or for the sunset.

The checkpoints will be at the borders between the governorates but not within the wilayats, however there will be patrolling and there will be no exemptions unless it is a medical emergency, said Major Mohammed al Hashami of Royal Oman Police.

“We thank the citizens and residents for their cooperation with the Royal Oman Police and for their understanding during the last period with the measures taken to contain the coronavirus crisis. There will be a comprehensive closure for all the governorates and this closure does not permit people to travel between the governorates and there are no exceptions. Checkpoints will be between the governorates to impose control and prevent traffic as well as movement during the evenings from 7 pm going up to 6 am.

“During this period, people are not allowed to move freely and fines are applicable in case they are found violating the rules,” explained Major Al Hashami.

Should the private sector consider closing for the day by 5 to 5.30 pm? Major Al Hashami replied, “The sectors should give enough time to ensure their staff to teach home by 7pm. We are facing an exceptional situation and everyone should cooperate.”

Another query public has been speculating on is whether health workers are exempted from the restriction of movements.

“There are no exceptions for movement between governorates and everyone should abide by this,” he said.

He pointed out that during the day time business will continue as usual and individuals can go by their daily routine of working and even shopping.

During the evenings, as per the rule no one should step out of their house even to take a walk. Even venturing to drop garbage can attract fine.

“Everything other than health can be delayed till the next day. Even the emergency visit to the hospital must be with proof from the hospital,” he said.