No evening municipal services from January 1, 2020

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced that, starting from January 1, 2020, all the directorates of services under the Municipality (Muttrah, Bushar, Seeb, Al Amerat and Qurayat) will be receiving citizens and residents seeking to avail municipal services only in the morning session. The municipal services will also be available on the Muscat Municipality website, Baladiyati smart phone application and Sand offices.

The Municipality said that the announcement stems from the importance of transformation to digital services with a view of improving the services rendered by the municipality. The decision was also based on statistics indicating that the number of service seekers during the evening session has seen a significant decrease of late.