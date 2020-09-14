No entry without MoFA nod: ROP

Muscat: The Sultanate has begun to issue residence permits for those who filed applications through ROP’s e-visa platform. But the visa holder needs permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for entry into the Sultanate, a senior official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Monday.

“Work visas can be applied via the electronic visa website, but an approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is necessary for the visa holder to enter the country,” a senior official from the ROP told the Observer.

“However, no visit or express visa will be issued until the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 gives nod to the same.” The Sultanate stopped issuing these visas in March end in the wake of the shutdown of airport and land borders.

Asked about the No Objection Certificate for the return of those expats who have stayed for more than 180 days away, he said that NoCs are still issued to foreign workers in such cases.

“No Objection Certificate to facilitate the return of any resident who has stayed more than 6 months away is issued based on the letter from the sponsor and a copy of the residence card details from the Sanad Center,” a senior official from the ROP has said.