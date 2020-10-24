No entry for new visa holders

People who have new visas are not allowed entry into the Sultanate. Entry of residents of the Sultanate currently away from the country has been limited to those who have a valid resident card, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Based on the instructions of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, entry to the Sultanate is restricted to residents who have a valid resident card,” said a senior official from the ROP. There has been a flurry of queries from different quarters whose families are expected to travel to Oman on new residence visas, but turned away from boarding at the airports. “As for holders of new visas, they are subject to the decisions of the Supreme Committee in view of the public interest to protect people from the pandemic.”

“I got visas for my four-member family and tickets were confirmed for October 23. Now, with the new rule, I need to reschedule the travel,” said Mohammed Jamsheer T K, who runs a car accessory shop in Al Amerat. “This is a small sacrifice which is nothing compared to those who sacrifice even their lives against the pandemic.”

However, issuance of new visas will not be affected and sponsors can apply for visas for foreigners.

