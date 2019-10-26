No direct impact from Kyarr for next 4 days

MUSCAT: Tropical storm Kyarr, which was formed over the Arabian Sea close and to Indian shores, is likely to intensify to category 2 cyclone, the Oman Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin on Saturday. The tropical storm is about 350 km away from the Indian coast and around 1,350 km away from the closest point of Oman’s coast. The storm is having a wind speed of 65-70 knots around the centre. “The latest numerical weather prediction indicates westerly to northwesterly movement towards central Arabian Sea with a possibility of further intensification into a tropical cyclone (category-2) within the coming 24-hours,” the Met office said. It clarified that the Sultanate is unlikely to face any direct impact of the cyclone at least for the next four days. Weather office added that sea conditions along the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar will be moderate to rough.

