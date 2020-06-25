CORONAVIRUS Main 

No decision yet on opening air traffic in Oman

Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, has said that the decision on the return of air traffic has not been taken yet, and talks are still underway.

The decision will be announced in due course, noting that there is a continuous movement of special flights for repatriation and air cargo.

“There are countries that still have not opened up their airports, while some nations ask for health requirements, including the health isolation of arriving passengers,” added the transport minister.

